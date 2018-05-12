Gennett went 4-for-5 with two runs, a two-run homer and three RBI to help the Reds to a 6-2 victory over the Dodgers on Friday.

Gennett supplied most of the offense for Cincinnati in this one and he's scorching hot at the moment, with four homers to his name in his last four games. The 28-year-old is now slashing a healthy .319/.360/.518 through 141 at-bats and it looks like last season's career-best campaign may not have been a one-season wonder.