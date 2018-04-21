Reds' Scott Schebler: In Saturday's lineup

Schebler will play center field and bat sixth against the Cardinals on Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Schebler returned from the disabled list (elbow) prior to Friday's game but wasn't in the club's starting nine, though he did come in as a defensive replacement. This marks his first start since April 1 when he first experienced the right ulnar nerve irritation that forced him to spend a couple weeks on the shelf. Schebler should receive everyday starts once he's up to speed.