Reds' Scott Schebler: In Saturday's lineup
Schebler will play center field and bat sixth against the Cardinals on Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Schebler returned from the disabled list (elbow) prior to Friday's game but wasn't in the club's starting nine, though he did come in as a defensive replacement. This marks his first start since April 1 when he first experienced the right ulnar nerve irritation that forced him to spend a couple weeks on the shelf. Schebler should receive everyday starts once he's up to speed.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...