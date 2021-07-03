Schebler was designated for assignment by the Angels on Saturday.
Schebler's contract was selected by the Halos at the end of June, and he went 1-for-7 with a run and six strikeouts across three appearances with the big-league club. He'll now be cast off the 40-man roster as part of a move to make room for right-hander Andrew Wantz, whose contract was selected Saturday.
