Schebler cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.
The 30-year-old was designated for assignment by the Halos earlier in the week, but he'll remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. Schebler appeared in 11 games for the Angles and went 4-for-27 with three doubles, two runs and 11 strikeouts.
