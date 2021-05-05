Schebler was designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Schebler had his contract selected by the Angels in mid-April and went 4-for-27 with 11 strikeouts in 11 appearances. Phil Gosselin had his contract selected in a corresponding move and is starting at third base Tuesday.
