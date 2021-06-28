Schebler's contract was selected by the Angels on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Schebler spent a brief period of time on the big-league roster early in the season but accomplished very little, going 4-fro-27 with 11 strikeouts. He now owns a .128/.228/.229 slash line in 123 plate appearances at the big-league level over the last three seasons, so it's tough to see him carving out a significant role. Kean Wong was optioned in a corresponding move.