Antone was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with right forearm inflammation, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

News of Antone's placement on the IL was reported earlier Friday, though it wasn't revealed until later in the afternoon that the right-hander is dealing with the forearm issue. The injury doesn't appear to be serious, as manager David Bell said Friday that he is "very confident" Antone will be ready to be activated when first eligible June 18, per Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer. With Antone on the shelf for the time being, Heath Hembree is among those that could see increased work in high-leverage situations.