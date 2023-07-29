Antone (elbow) is expected to pitch for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

After one more outing in the Arizona Complex League on Friday, Antone will move up the ladder as he continues to ramp up in preparation for a return to the Reds' bullpen. The right-hander hasn't pitched in the majors in nearly two years. He was showing real promise in relief prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery, but given the setbacks and long layoff, he has to be considered a wild card at this stage.