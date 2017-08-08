The Reds are expected to activate Scott Feldman (knee) from the 10-day disabled list and have him start Saturday's game against the Brewers, meaning that Adleman will likely head back to the bullpen in the coming days, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Manager Bryan Price had previously dropped Adleman to the bullpen a week earlier amid a string of poor starts, with Asher Wojciechowski moving from a long-relief role to claim a rotation spot. However, after No. 5 starter Robert Stephenson (shoulder), who had been filling in for the injured Feldman, hit the disabled list over the weekend, Adleman was called upon to make a spot start Monday against the Padres. The right-hander did little Monday to bolster his claim for regaining a spot in the rotation, surrendering two runs on six hits and a walk while failing to escape the fifth inning.