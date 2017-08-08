Adleman allowed two runs on six hits and two walks across 4.2 innings in a no-decision Monday against the Padres. He struck out four.

Making his first start since Robert Stephenson (shoulder) went on the disabled list, Adleman held the Padres in check. He kept the ball down and recorded six groundball outs, with the only real mistake coming on a two-run home run by Jose Pirela in the fourth inning. Adleman worked up to 76 pitches but was removed one out shy of qualifying for a win as his side held a lead they would never relinquish. He appears set to remain in the rotation and will take his next turn Saturday against the Brewers.