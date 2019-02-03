Adleman signed with the Reds on a minor-league deal and will report to their minor-league camp at spring training, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Adleman spent 2018 pitching in Korea, but threw 122.1 innings with the Reds in 2017, posting a 5.52 ERA and 1.43 WHIP. He's there for Triple-A depth, and a rainy day option for the Reds in the event that a slew of injuries strike.