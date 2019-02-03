Reds' Tim Adleman: Rejoins Reds on minor league deal
Adleman signed with the Reds on a minor-league deal and will report to their minor-league camp at spring training, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Adleman spent 2018 pitching in Korea, but threw 122.1 innings with the Reds in 2017, posting a 5.52 ERA and 1.43 WHIP. He's there for Triple-A depth, and a rainy day option for the Reds in the event that a slew of injuries strike.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
A couple of surprising first-round picks set the tone for a revealing mock draft. Scott White...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball busts, cheat sheet
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Howie Kendrick, Andrelton Simmons...
-
Strategies for outfield
Outfield isn't the deepest it's ever been, but it's never lacking in breaking and sleeper candidates,...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is, by nature, a robust position, but it's not so deep at the top, as Scott White's...
-
Strategies for shortstop
Think shortstop is the sad position it used to be? Not by a long shot, says our Scott Whit...