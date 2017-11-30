Adleman signed a one-year deal with Korea's Samsung Lions, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Adleman spent the majority of 2017 as a starter in Cincinnati before heading to the bullpen full-time in early August. He owns a 9-15 record and 4.97 career ERA with the Reds, but rather than fight to stay in the rotation on a rebuilding team all year, the 30-year-old will instead take his talents overseas. Per the report, Adelman will make $1.05 million in the upcoming season, plus a $100,000 signing bonus.