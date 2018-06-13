Barnhart went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Royals.

Barnhart clubbed a solo home run -- his fourth of the year -- off Royals closer Kelvin Herrera in the ninth to tie the game at 1-1. The backstop is now hitting .259/.342/.381 with 20 RBI and 21 runs on the year. Barnhart doesn't hit for much power -- he hit seven home runs in 370 at-bats last year -- but he gets on base and doesn't strike out at a very high rate (19.5 percent strikeout rate this year).