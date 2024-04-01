Share Video

Barnhart went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and one run in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rockies.

Barnhart made his first start of the regular season, giving Gabriel Moreno a day off in the final game of the season-opening four-game set against Colorado. Moreno made 99 starts behind the plate in 2023 and should see a similar workload this season.

