Barnhart went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and one run in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rockies.
Barnhart made his first start of the regular season, giving Gabriel Moreno a day off in the final game of the season-opening four-game set against Colorado. Moreno made 99 starts behind the plate in 2023 and should see a similar workload this season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Tucker Barnhart: Added to Opening Day roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Tucker Barnhart: Gets NRI deal from Arizona•
-
Dodgers' Tucker Barnhart: Joins Dodgers on MiLB deal•
-
Tucker Barnhart: Heads to free-agent market•
-
Cubs' Tucker Barnhart: Designated for assignment•
-
Cubs' Tucker Barnhart: Enters Sunday lineup•