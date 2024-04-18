Barnhart went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Cubs.

Barnhart made a second consecutive start in place of Gabriel Moreno (thumb) and had his first extra-base hit of the season. Moreno did enter the game as a pinch hitter for Barnhart in the bottom of the ninth inning, flying out to right field. That suggests Moreno could return to the starting lineup Thursday at San Francisco.