Barnhart went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Cubs.
Barnhart made a second consecutive start in place of Gabriel Moreno (thumb) and had his first extra-base hit of the season. Moreno did enter the game as a pinch hitter for Barnhart in the bottom of the ninth inning, flying out to right field. That suggests Moreno could return to the starting lineup Thursday at San Francisco.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Tucker Barnhart: Makes first start•
-
Diamondbacks' Tucker Barnhart: Added to Opening Day roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Tucker Barnhart: Gets NRI deal from Arizona•
-
Dodgers' Tucker Barnhart: Joins Dodgers on MiLB deal•
-
Tucker Barnhart: Heads to free-agent market•
-
Cubs' Tucker Barnhart: Designated for assignment•