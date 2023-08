The Cubs designated Barnhart for assignment Saturday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Barnhart already wasn't receiving much playing time as the third catcher on the Cubs' depth chart, and now he'll lose his spot on Chicago's 40-man roster. The 32-year-old backstop has slashed .202/.285/.257 through 123 plate appearances this season, which limits his chances of getting picked up off waivers. Miles Mastrobuoni was recalled from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.