Barnhart agreed to a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The Dodgers already have Will Smith and Austin Barnes as their catching options at the MLB level and both are healthy, so Barnhart looks as though he'll represent little more than organizational depth for Los Angeles. However, with the active roster expanding from 26 to 28 men in September, Barnhart could be a candidate to join the big club during the final month of the season as a third option behind the dish. Prior to being let go by the Cubs earlier this month, Barnhart slashed .202/.285/.257 with one home run in 123 plate appearances on the season.