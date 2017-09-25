Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Out again Monday

Gonzalez (shoulder) isn't in the lineup Monday against the Marlins, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Gonzalez will miss his second consecutive game as he continues dealing with a shoulder injury. The club hasn't given any indication as to when Gonzalez could return to the lineup, so consider him day-to-day until further notice. Gerardo Parra will move to right field Monday night with Gonzalez out.