Carlos Gonzalez: Not retiring yet
Gonzalez intends to continue his playing career in 2020, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Gonzalez was forced to settle for a one-year, $2 million deal with the Indians last winter after back-to-back down years with the Rockies limited his value on the open market. Unsurprisingly, Gonzalez's fortunes didn't improve with the move away from Coors Field, but his performance was much worse than most probably envisioned. Between his unsuccessful stints with the Tribe and the Cubs, Gonzalez slashed just .200/.289/.283 and struck out in 31.3 percent of his 166 plate appearances before he was released for the second time of the season last July. Gonzalez's track record should be enough for him to land a minor-league deal if he's willing to accept one, but his declining bat and lack of defensive value will make it an uphill battle for him to earn an Opening Day roster spot with any team.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SP sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Relief Pitcher Preview: Bounce back
Should you pay up for one of the top save guys from 2019? Here's why it's not the best idea...