Gonzalez intends to continue his playing career in 2020, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Gonzalez was forced to settle for a one-year, $2 million deal with the Indians last winter after back-to-back down years with the Rockies limited his value on the open market. Unsurprisingly, Gonzalez's fortunes didn't improve with the move away from Coors Field, but his performance was much worse than most probably envisioned. Between his unsuccessful stints with the Tribe and the Cubs, Gonzalez slashed just .200/.289/.283 and struck out in 31.3 percent of his 166 plate appearances before he was released for the second time of the season last July. Gonzalez's track record should be enough for him to land a minor-league deal if he's willing to accept one, but his declining bat and lack of defensive value will make it an uphill battle for him to earn an Opening Day roster spot with any team.