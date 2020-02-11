Play

Gonzalez signed with the Mariners as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The 34-year-old isn't close to the five-tool star he was at his peak. He's recorded below-average batting lines in three straight seasons and failed to stick with either the Indians or Cubs last season, hitting a combined .200/.289/.283 in 45 games. In theory, the Mariners could give Gonzalez plenty of opportunities early in order to showcase him for a trade to a contender, but they could also elect to play their younger options instead.

