Gonzalez has a clear path to a roster spot as the Mariners' fourth outfielder after Jose Siri was claimed off waivers by the Giants and Braden Bishop was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez seemed to have found a prime landing spot when he signed with the Mariners as a non-roster invitee shortly before the start of camp, and that looks even more true following Tuesday's moves. While he's now likely to have a roster spot, that doesn't necessarily mean he's likely to be a fantasy asset. He's still not in line to start, and even if he was, he'll be playing in a tough home park on a team with a weak lineup, and he hasn't posted an above-average batting line since 2016.