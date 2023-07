Montes was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

The 26-year-old second baseman was recalled the same day Brendan Rodgers (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list, so Montes should be assuming a bench role. He has hit .184 with one home run in 41 MLB plate appearances but slashed .317/.409/.549 in 73 games in the Pacific Coast League.