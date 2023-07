Montes was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque following Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Tigers.

Montes will head back to Albuquerque after being called up June 11. Over 18 games with the Rockies, the 26-year-old produced a disappointing .184/.244/.316 slash line with only three extra-base hits while striking out 12 times over 38 at-bats. He'll look to get back into a groove in Triple-A before potentially making a return to Colorado's roster later this season.