The Rays optioned Montes to Triple-A Durham on Friday.

The 28-year-old was promoted Tuesday with Yandy Diaz heading to the restricted list, but Diaz was returned to the active roster Friday. Montes didn't see the field during his brief time in the majors, though he appeared in five big-league games earlier in the season and went 2-for-10 with an RBI and three strikeouts.