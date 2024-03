The Rockies reassigned Montes to minor-league camp Thursday.

Montes lost his spot on Colorado's 40-man roster toward the end of last season and was looking to re-earn a spot on the team during spring training. However, he will come up short after going 7-for-26 with four RBI in the Cactus League. Montes will presumably begin the season at Triple-A Albuquerque, where he slashed .317/.400/.550 in 2023.