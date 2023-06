Montes went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 7-4 win over the Angels.

After going 2-for-3 with a home run in his debut, Montes went 1-for-21 with 10 strikeouts over his next nine games. He was able to snap out of the slump Friday, but it's too small of a sample to get excited about. He's batting .214 with three RBI and two runs scored over 31 plate appearances while sharing time with Harold Castro at second base.