Diaz was placed on the restricted list for an undisclosed reason Monday.

Diaz traveled with the Rockies to Houston for their road trip, but he'll be sidelined for an undisclosed reason. However, his absence isn't related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. It's unclear how much time he'll spend on the restricted list, but Tony Wolters and Drew Butera should handle the duties behind the plate in his absence. Right-hander Ashton Goudeau was recalled by the Rockies in a corresponding move.