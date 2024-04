Diaz went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mariners.

Diaz delivered Colorado's only offense with a two-RBI double in the opening frame. That continued a hot start to the campaign, as he has at least one hit in 11 of his last 13 games while also racking up nine RBI and five runs scored in that span.