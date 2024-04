Diaz went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Blue Jays.

Diaz delivered singles in each of his first two at-bats, coming around to score after the first while driving in a run with the latter. The performance extended his hitting streak to six games, the first five of which came at Coors Field. Diaz has started 10 of the first 14 contests of the season and should remain the Rockies' primary catcher.