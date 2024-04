Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Padres on Wednesday.

Diaz accounted for half of the Rockies' runs in the contest with his solo shot to center field in the eighth inning. The blast snapped a 19-game homerless drought for the backstop, who belted 14 long balls last season. Despite the modest power output thus far, Diaz has had a nice start to the campaign with a .312/.357/.429 slash line and 11 RBI.