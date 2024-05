Diaz exited Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Padres with left hand soreness and will be held out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale, MLB.com reports. He struck out in his lone plate appearance on the day.

Diaz exited in the third inning with recurring hand soreness. He's not expected to miss additional time beyond Wednesday's contest, but Jacob Stallings should be behind the dish for Colorado's series finale Wednesday.