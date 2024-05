Diaz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Diaz will be joined on the bench by Charlie Blackmon, Kris Bryant and Brendan Rodgers as the Rockies rest four key regulars for the day game after a night game. Jacob Stallings will fill in behind the plate in place of Diaz, who went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 win.