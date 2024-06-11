Rockies manager Bud Black suggested after Monday's 5-0 loss to the Twins that Diaz will likely miss the remaining two games of the series in Minnesota due to a strained left calf, MLB.com reports. "It's right in the belly of the calf, so we'll see," Black said of the injury Diaz suffered in the first inning of Monday's game. "He's been feeling it for a couple weeks. He's been able to manage it and [in Monday's game], I think just on that particular ground ball, out of the box, it got him. We'll see in a couple of days. Keith [Duggar, the team's head athletic trainer] wants to treat it for a day or two and see where we are."

Diaz was lifted from the game in the bottom of the first after he strained his calf while running out a groundball in his first at-bat of the night in the top of the frame. Jacob Stallings came on to replace Diaz and will presumably start behind the plate for the final two games in Minnesota, and Stallings could be headed for an extended run as the Rockies' No. 1 catcher if Diaz requires a stint on the injured list. Diaz will presumably be re-examined Thursday when the Rockies return to Colorado before the team makes a decision on his availability heading into this weekend's series versus the Pirates. Diaz has been one of the few bright spots for the Rockies this season, batting .303 with five home runs, 28 RBI and 20 runs in 55 games.