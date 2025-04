Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Diaz will take a seat for the second day in a row while he's gotten off to a rough start to the 2025 season with a .208/.296/.208 slash line over eight games. The Padres will give Martin Maldonado another turn behind the dish Wednesday, though Diaz is still presumably viewed as the club's No. 1 backstop.