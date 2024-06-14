The Rockies placed Diaz on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a left calf strain, retroactive to June 11.

Diaz was removed in the bottom half of the first inning of Monday's game against the Twins after straining his left calf while running out of the batter's box to first base. He was held out for the rest of the series against Minnesota with the hope he would be available for the weekend series against Pittsburgh, but the 33-year-old catcher will be on the shelf for an extended period of time. Jacob Stallings got the start for Diaz over the last two games of the series against the Twins, and the former figures to get most of the starts behind home plate in the latter's absence, though Hunter Goodman will provide some depth and will start at catcher for Saturday's game, per Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com.