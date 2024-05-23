Diaz went 3-for-5 with a double and a two-run homer in Wednesday's win over the Athletics.

Diaz jumped on a hanging slider from Mitch Spence in the first inning and crushed it over the wall in center field to give the Rockies an early 2-0 lead. The catcher would then add a single and a double in his next two at-bats, giving him his second-consecutive three-hit performance. Diaz has been on a tear in May, batting .370 with two homers, nine RBI and five runs scored while also posting eight multi-hit games.