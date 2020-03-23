Desmond figures to get most of his starts in left field against left-handed pitchers when the season gets underway, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

He hit .297/.350/.626 against lefties last year while hitting .226/.282/.375 against righties. Desmond has been worth negative fWAR in all three seasons he has played for the Rockies, but with him guaranteed $25 million over the next few seasons, he will figure into things in some way. It sounds like Raimel Tapia, who had a good spring, could start against right-handed pitchers, with Sam Hilliard serving as a wild card on the outfield depth chart.