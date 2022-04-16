Desmond has announced his retirement from baseball, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Desmond opted out of the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to COVID-19 concerns, and he'll elect to hang up his cleats after his $15 million team option for 2022 was declined by the Rockies in November. The 36-year-old spent the first seven years of his career in Washington before joining the Rangers in 2016 and ultimately concluding his career with three seasons in Colorado. In his 11 professional seasons, Desmond slashed .263/.315/.427 with 181 homers, 724 runs, 711 RBI and 181 stolen bases.