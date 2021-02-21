Desmond announced Sunday that he intends to opt out of the upcoming season "for now," Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The "for now" seemingly implies that Desmond could reconsider later in the season, perhaps depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic develops. He may have found himself as nothing more than a bench outfielder had he chosen to play. Desmond also opted out last year and will be 36 years old next season. At that point, he'll have been out of the league for two full years (assuming he doesn't opt back in) and will be six years removed from his most recent above-average batting line, so it can't be ruled out that he's already had his last big-league at-bat.