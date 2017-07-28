Rockies' Ian Desmond: Placed on 10-day DL

Desmond was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a strained right calf, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

Desmond re-aggravated the lingering ailment earlier this week, forcing him to the disabled list for the second time this month with the injury. It also brings an unfortunate end to what had been a nice hot streak for the 31-year-old, as he had gone 7-for-22 with six RBI before heading to the bench. Gerardo Parra, who has been hitting well in his own right, will take over as the primary left fielder moving forward. A firm timetable has yet to emerge for Desmond's return, but it likely won't be until mid-August at the earliest.