Fuentes sits for the third straight game Saturday against the Phillies.
Fuentes started 14 of the Rockies' first 17 games, but he hasn't performed at all well at the plate, hitting .175/.175/.298 through 57 plate appearances. He doesn't appear to be the team's top option at third base any more. Ryan McMahon makes his third straight start there Saturday, with Garrett Hampson again moving in from center field to second base and Yonathan Daza making his third start in a row in center. That appears to be Colorado's default alignment for now.