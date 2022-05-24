The Blue Jays released Fuentes on Monday.
After inking a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays on April 2, Fuentes was with the organization for less than two months before receiving his walking papers. Despite playing in 95 games at the big-league level with the Rockies in 2021, Fuentes struggled mightily after reporting to Triple-A Buffalo in April. Over 112 plate appearances with the Triple-A affiliate, the 29-year-old mustered a lowly .162/.205/.200 slash line while striking out 38.4 percent of the time.
