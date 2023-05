Carreras (undisclosed) has gone 5-for-20 with three runs and three RBI in five games since being reinstated from Double-A Hartford's 7-day injured list May 17.

Carreras missed just under a month due to the unspecified injury. Through 76 plate appearances in the Eastern League this season, the 23-year-old shortstop is slashing .265/.333/.397 with five extra-base hits, three stolen bases and a 28.9 percent strikeout rate.