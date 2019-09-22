Tapia went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a run scored, a stolen base and a walk in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

Tapia's contributions came in the third inning, as he plated Garrett Hampson with a single, then stole second base. Tapia completed the lap around the bases on a Charlie Blackmon single. The outfielder has a .279/.315/.417 slash line with eight steals, eight homers, 40 RBI and 50 runs scored in 131 games, but recent hand and knee injuries have hampered his ability to stay in the lineup.