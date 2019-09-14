Tapia (knee) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.

Tapia is set to miss a third straight start after fouling a ball off his knee Wednesday. Garrett Hampson is starting again against a lefty. It will be between Tapia and Sam Hilliard for starts in center against right-handed pitching moving forward, with David Dahl (ankle) ruled out for the rest of the season.

