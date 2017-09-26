Rockies' Tyler Chatwood: Drops to 8-14 for the season
Chatwood (8-14) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five batters through five innings in a losing effort against the Marlins.
After being relegated to the bullpen, Chatwood entered Monday's game with a serviceable 1.83 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 6.9 K/9 through four September starts, which included two outings at Coors Field. Unfortunately, this was a mediocre showing against Miami, and he lines up for a tough start at home against the Dodgers to finish the year.
