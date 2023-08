Chatwood signed a minor-league contract with Arizona on Monday, per MLB's official transactions log.

Chatwood was cut loose from his previous MiLB deal with the Pirates, making seven appearances for Single-A Bradenton (4.91 ERA with four strikeouts and six walks) and two for Triple-A Indianapolis (one hit and two walks allowed over 2.2 scoreless frames). The 33-year-old was assigned to the Arizona Complex League after putting pen to paper on his latest contract.