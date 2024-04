Chatwood signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks and was assigned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, per the MLB transaction log.

Chatwood made five appearances for Reno in 2023 and registered a 1.69 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with two strikeouts and one walk over 5.1 innings. Chatwood's last major-league appearance was in 2021, when he split time between the Giants and Blue Jays.