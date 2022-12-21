Chatwood signed a one-year, minor-league contract with the Pirates on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Chatwood will return to American baseball after spending the 2022 campaign in Japan with NPB's Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, producing a 2.59 ERA and 1.60 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 24.1 innings before going down with a shoulder injury. The right-hander last pitched in the big leagues in 2020 with the Cubs, struggling to a 5.30 ERA over five starts. Chatwood will likely begin the 2023 campaign with Triple-A Indianapolis, but he could find his way to the Pirates' rotation at some point if he pitches well.