Rosscup will sign with the Rockies and join the 60-man player pool, pending a physical and COVID-19 screening, Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports.

He was released by Colorado on July 1 and joined the independent Constellation Energy League. The 32-year-old southpaw most recently pitched in the majors for the Dodgers, Blue Jays and Mariners last season, logging a combined 5.00 ERA, 2.28 WHIP and 26:19 K:BB in 18 innings.